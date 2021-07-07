Grass fire in West Kelowna causes power outage

The blaze was quickly knocked down by crews, power out in Boucherie area

West Kelowna fire crews knocked down a small grass fire off of Boucherie Road on Wednesday morning (July 7).

Crews arrived around 11:30 a.m. to find a grass fire that had started at the base of a hydro pole. The fire was quickly put out by 13 firefighters from the Westbank, Lakeview Heights and Rose Valley stations.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s preliminary investigation suggests that it was an electrical fire.

Power remains out in the surrounding area west of Sunnybrae Road, south of Cougar Road and east of Brendalee Road for around 3520 BC Hydro customers. The utility estimates the power will be back on by 2:15 p.m.

One civilian suffered mild smoke inhalation and has since been treated by paramedics.

The public is reminded that conditions in the Okanagan Valley are prime for any type of ignition source to start a fire that will grow rapidly. Please report any signs of smoke or fire to 911 immediately.

