Grass fire extinguished at Mountain Station

The incident is a reminder that fire season is upon us

A grass fire near Mountain Station Road was extinguished by Nelson Fire and Rescue Services on April 17. Photo: Submitted

By Staff Writer

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services, assisted by bystanders, extinguished a grass fire on April 17 in an open area next to Mountain Station Road.

“An accidentally caused fire had quickly spread to a five-by-10 metre area of the grassy slope,” a fire services news release stated. “Warm overnight temperatures, combined with downslope winds, had resulted in the rapid fire spread.”

There was no damage or danger to the public. The remnants of the fire were extinguished with 300 gallons of water.

“This fire, along with other incidents this past week across the south of B.C. are a good reminder that fire season is upon us,” the news release said, adding that homeowners should prepare the grounds around their houses, removing combustibles and storing firewood away from their house.

For those who wish to take further action around their homes, free FireSmart assessments offer easy and effective tips for increasing your wildfire resiliency. Nelson Fire and Rescue Services also has a grant-funded program offering, free yard waste pick-up for seniors over 70 and those with mobility challenges.

To learn more about FireSmart and to get involved in this program, call the firehall at (250) 352-3103.

Nelson Star