Grass fire erupts on Highway 3 in Cawston

Southbound lanes of Highway 3 are closed in the area

A grass fire has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 3 in Cawston Wednesday.

At 3 p.m., AIM Roads is reporting that a grass fire erupted east of Cawston near Barcello Road. Fire crews are on scene. There is single-lane alternating traffic and travellers are asked to expect delays.

There was a similar grass fire in August at that highway junction that closed both directions on Highway 3 while fire crews put out the blaze.

BC’s wildfire season has winded down as temperatures have cooled into fall and all major fires have been brought under control or put out.

B.C.’s 2021 wildfire season has burned an area of 8,680 square kilometres, the third-highest on record, but only 61 per cent of the all-time high three years ago.

