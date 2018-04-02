Grass fire breaks out in Beaver Creek area

Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire in the Beaver Creek area.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on Lamarque Road.
More information to come.
Emergency crews respond to a grass fire on Lamarque Road
Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire in the Beaver Creek area.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on Lamarque Road.
More information to come.
E&N Railway Roundtable say restored railway cheaper than new highway
Weekly update of the top news stories in Kimberley.
Social media prank post from Keremeos heritage site tricks quite a few people
A look back on the decision that is impacting students and parents in West Kelowna
First round of funding aids 14 Parksville Qualicum Beach groups
Metro Vancouver is doing a count of the number of homeless youth in the region.
Demolition is done, following November's fire