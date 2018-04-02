Grass fire breaks out in Beaver Creek area

Emergency crews respond to a grass fire on Lamarque Road

  • Apr. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews respond to a grass fire at a residence on Lamarque Road in the Beaver Creek area on Monday, April 2. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire in the Beaver Creek area.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on Lamarque Road.

More information to come.

