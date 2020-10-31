Grant helps Comox Valley Regional District address rising sea level, storm surges

The Comox Valley Regional District, in partnership with K'ómoks First Nation, has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Province through Emergency Management BC and administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities' (UBCM) Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to undertake coastal flood adaptation planning.

This is what the area near Lewis Park looked like during flooding in November 2009. File photo

“The coastal flood adaptation strategy is a very important project, and we are excited to receive the grant from the Province and partner with the CVRD on this project to address this current and future issue,” KFN Chief Nicole Rempel said in a news release.

The grant will utilize the coastal flood modelling and mapping for present-day coastal flood hazards and future sea level rise flood to develop adaptation and mitigation strategies for the region.

“This grant will build upon our $500,000 coastal flood mapping project awarded in 2019, and allow us to take this information to the public and discuss next steps as a community,” said Alana Mullaly, Senior Manager of RGS and Sustainability. “The information will help elected officials make informed policies and regulatory changes that will better prepare our community to adapt to rising sea level and more frequent storm surges, and take actions to improve our coastal resilience regionally.”

Public engagement on the CVRD Coastal Flood Adaptation Strategy will begin in early 2021.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/coastalfloodstrategy

Comox Valley Record