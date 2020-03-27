Grant could help ease road rebuild cost

The City of Terrace is closing all its building doors to the public as COVID-19 spreads through the province. (File Photo)

The City of Terrace is reaching out to a provincial program to help pay for rebuilding a section of road in the Horseshoe.

Budgeted at $1 million the 3600/3700 portion of Munroe running immediately east of Caledonia Secondary School is to be completely rebuilt this year.

The rebuild is to be 390 metres long from Straume to McConnell involving a replacing water and drainage infrastructure, new base and sub-base, concrete curbing and paving.

And where a provincial grant would help is in constructing a 1.8 metre wide cycling lane and a 2.55 metre wide sidewalk on the east side of the road as well as a transit and school bus pullout.

The grant would come from a program to help finance sidewalks and bike lanes that are “safe, accessible and convenient for all ages and abilities,” a briefing note to council from staffers indicated.

“Funding is offered on a sliding scale which emphasizes opportunities for indigenous communities and smaller communities,” the note continued.

The grant program provides for cost-sharing of up to $500,000 and because Terrace’s population is under 15,000, it could be eligible for up to 70 per cent of the costs of a specific active transportation project.

Based on the cost of the sidewalk and bike lane portions of the larger project being just under $311,000, staffers calculated that an application of 70 per cent or $217,635 be submitted.

Terrace Standard