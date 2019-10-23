Granisle wins wood award

Granisle mayor Linda McGuire holds up the Community Recognition Award given to Granisle by the WoodWorks! program of the Canadian Wood Council. The accolade recognizes the village's support for British Columbia's wood industry and its use of wood for Granisle's shoreside gazebos. The award was initially presented to McGuire at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver on Sept. 25. (Blair McBride photo)

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Granisle mayor Linda McGuire holds up the Community Recognition Award given to Granisle by the WoodWorks! program of the Canadian Wood Council. The accolade recognizes the village’s support for British Columbia’s wood industry and its use of wood for Granisle’s shoreside gazebos. The award was initially presented to McGuire at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver on Sept. 25. (Blair McBride photo)

Previous story
B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving
Next story
UPDATE: BC hydro crews working to restore power after windstorm Tuesday

Just Posted

Most Read