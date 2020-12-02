Granisle might soon get a 10-unit seniors housing

Safe restart grant allocation, construction update and Christmas updates

  • Dec. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Village of Granisle has been undergoing some major developments this past year. A lot of construction work, new projects and developments are underway in the village.

Seniors Housing

Seniors in Granisle might get a new housing next year, a grant application for which would be going in January 2021.

The seniors housing project, an estimated $4.7 million project, would be a 10 unit project with each unit comprising of 2 bedrooms.

“This is still in the infancy stages with the grant application for funding due in January. This is proceeding with our local Seniors Society applying for the funding. The request will be for a 10 unit facility,” confirmed the village Mayor, Linda McGuire.

In the meantime, interested seniors are being asked to put forward their names to go on a waitlist.

“Those interested are asked to leave their names at the Village office as we need to determine support for this exciting project,” said McGuire.

The application for the housing project is due in January 2021.

COVID-19 safe restart grant

The COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant of $264,000 that the village of Granisle received earlier last month, was timely, according to the Mayor.

The grant might be utilized by the village for a number of different things like adding extra meals or extending the meal program for the vulnerable in the community, by purchasing electronics for conferences and virtual meetings, to address revenue shortfalls and to furnish the community hall with a better sound system.

“When unexpected and welcomed monies arrive, our community breathes easier, especially when budget challenges arise,” said McGuire.

Constructions

One of the construction projects that is currently underway in the village is the work being done at the Curling rink. The renovation for the curling rink bathroom is almost complete while the reovation on the curling rink lounge started earlier in November.

There is also repair work being done on the post office bathroom.

Christmas celebrations

With COVID-19 disrupting most events, the Christmas celebrations in Granisle won’t be completely cancelled but will certainly look different.

“This is an annual event in our community when citizens are encouraged to decorate their homes/yards. The light up will be the same as in past years with judging done at a distance,” said McGuire.

Winners will be announced at the village council meeting on Dec. 16.

The village’s Cram the cruiser event, in cooperation with the RCMP, will also be taking place this year. The event will take place on Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

“The donated items this year will be left on a table beside the police cruiser with social distancing in place. The items will then be loaded into the police cruiser and transported to a location within the community to assemble hampers and distributed within our community closer to Christmas,” she said.

Previous story
District of Mission seeks public input on transportation planning
Next story
Why do people in Houston have to pay more for gas?

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Breakfast with Santa in Burns Lake

    Part of the Fun Frost Family Festival organized by the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce was breakfast with Santa. A tasty and successful breakfast was held at Alternative Grounds triumphing over the forces of COVID. Look at page 10 for more schedule of more fun events. (John Barth photo/Lakes District News)

  • Breaking taboo and silence around miscarriages -need of the hour

    Last week, when Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed of her miscarriage in a personal essay, it was not only revealing of the deep pain and grief that she went through, but also revealing of the fact that there is still a long way to go before the world accepts that miscarriages are normal and accepts women's right to grieve.

  • Storywalk gets a $2,000 funding from the BV Credit Union in Burns Lake

    Lakes Literacy's Literacy Outreach Coordinator in Burns Lake, Jennifer Petersen, received a grant funding from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union's Burns Lake branch to continue the story walks.

  • Houston’s Christmas light-up went virtual

    Houston & District Chamber of Commerce hosted this year's Christmas light-up virtually, to ensure people follow the provincial health mandates and don't gather in crowds. The light-up was showcased via Facebook Live on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. where the Steelhead Park was lit-up for the season. After the light-up at the park, a light-up parade led by Santa with help from Houston Fire Department, went through the community, starting from Steelhead Park. The chamber encouraged community members to sign up to be part of the parade. Community members were encouraged to decorate their vehicles with Christmas lights and that way they were automatically entered into chamber's best decorated vehicle contest. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

  • Highway project on partial hold for the winter

    Passing lanes being added at Six Mile Summit

  • The fire department in Houston has seen 58% more calls than usual

    17 fire-related calls, 25 medical calls and three motor-vehicle incidents in just two months

  • What did the RDBN directors get paid in 2019?

    The regional district's 2019 Schedule of Employee Remuneration and Expenses is out