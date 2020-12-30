Granisle Memorial Park gets Christmas-ready

Granisle Memorial Park is now decked with Christmas lights. The Granisle Lions Club organizes the Light up the Park event every year. Usually there is a little ceremony and hot chocolate, however, due to COVID-19 this year, the gathering was cancelled and just the lights were lit up at dusk on Dec. 12. (Jessie Zhu photo/Houston Today)

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Granisle Christmas light up. (Jessie Zhu photo/Lakes District News)

Granisle Memorial Park is now decked with Christmas lights. The Granisle Lions Club organizes the Light up the Park event every year. Usually there is a little ceremony and hot chocolate, however, due to COVID-19 this year, the gathering was cancelled and just the lights were lit up at dusk on Dec. 12. (Jessie Zhu photo/Houston Today)

Houston Today

Previous story
Keeping an eye on the deer
Next story
A QA with Houston’s Mayor

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Burns Lake Businesses giving back to the community

    Burns Lake businesses – Bryanne White, owner of Wild Roots Flower & Gifts and Travis Warkentine, manager of IDA RX Drug Mart with all their gifts from their senior giving trees were getting ready for delivery. White said, "It was an amazing event the trees filled fast and people were so generous, we were unable to deliver in person to the seniors because of Covid but maybe next we will be able to. (Starr Spangler photo/Lakes District News)

  • Fire probed at industrial area

    A Dec. 20, 2020 fire in the industrial area remains under investigation, says Houston Volunteer Fire Department chief Jim Daigneault.

  • Granisle’s Cram the Cruiser, a success

    Mayor Linda McGuire, Councillor Karen Barber representing the Granisle Lions Club where the food donations will be packaged into hampers to be distributed to those in need within the community, and Sgt. Mark Smaill were present during Granisle's sixth Annual Cram the Cruiser event held on Dec. 11. (Jessie Zhu photo/Lakes District News)

  • Seniors’ give $15,000 over 12 years, to BC Children’s Hospital

    The We Care Group raises money through bottle and can donations

  • A Q&A with Granisle’s Mayor and Council

    With 2020 behind us and a new year to look forward to, we decided to speak with Granisle's Mayor Linda McGuire and the village council. A Q&A with the council, gives a peak at some of the projects planned for 2021 and what the village hopes for in the new year.

  • The 55+ B.C. Games for 2021 and 2022 postponed due to COVID

    Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford

  • Author Denise Fuller publishes another book

    The Burns Lake area local shares her experiences living the bush life