Granisle Memorial Park gets Christmas-ready

Burns Lake businesses – Bryanne White, owner of Wild Roots Flower & Gifts and Travis Warkentine, manager of IDA RX Drug Mart with all their gifts from their senior giving trees were getting ready for delivery. White said, "It was an amazing event the trees filled fast and people were so generous, we were unable to deliver in person to the seniors because of Covid but maybe next we will be able to. (Starr Spangler photo/Lakes District News)