Granisle boil water notice lifted

Village looking forward to new treatment plant

Granisle’s boil water notice was lifted Jan. 22 after receiving the all-clear from health authorities.

Residents have been under a notice since late November 2018 following a break in the Village of Granisle’s water mains.

The village published the all-clear Jan. 22 stating “water samples collected from our water system indicate that it is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumtion.”

Villagers were thanked for their patience and cooperation.

Mayor Linda McGuire last week said projected capital projects in relation to water supply will be shared once the municipality’s budget is complete and adopted.

Eryn Collins from the Northern Health Authority, the body which oversees the safety of water supplies, said the village met the requirements put in place for removal of that notice.

“Our environmental health staff will be meeting with the village to debrief in the coming weeks,” she said.

“Northern Health Public Health Protection is working closely with the operator, as they do in all cases, to ensure that proper protocols and processes have been followed, or around where improvements can be made going forward.”

The water line break occurred Nov. 13, 2018 and while the village issued a short term boil water notice, the break was not reported to Northern Health until later.

On Nov. 23 the village and Northern Health issued a formal boil water after testing discovered adverse results.

Meanwhile, construction is continuing on a secondary water treatment facility thanks to a $5.067 million grant received last year through a program financed by federal gas tax rebates.

The plant is to be completed this summer and is being built by Progressive Ventures of Terrace and engineering consultants WSP from Smithers.

A portion of the grant, $1.321 million, went to London, Ontario-based Purifics Water Inc. for the actual purification system.

Construction includes a building, primary and secondary disenfection systems, a clear well and pumps to connect to the village’s existing distribution system.