Grandpa’s old gun in the attic

Contact the RCMP if you want to dispose of an unwanted firearm

For many adults arranging the care of an elderly family member, the challenge may take an unexpected twist when grandpa’s old gun is discovered while cleaning out the attic.

From trophies carried home by returning soldiers, to family heirlooms tucked out of sight for decades, the question often asked is “now what do I do with it?”.

“It is not an uncommon call received by the RCMP from caregivers of relatives suffering from diminishing capacity through age or mental health,” says Corporal Rodney Wagner of the Chilliwack RCMP. “These folks have complied with the rules and regulations all of their life, but now family is not sure what to do with a firearm.”

Wagner says the most efficient means of disposing of an unwanted firearm is to surrender it to a police or firearms officer.

Please do not transport firearms to your local RCMP detachment or local authority. Instead contact police in advance to make arrangements for an officer to come to your location.

For residents in the Barriere area, contact the Barriere RCMP Detachment at 250-672-9918.

For further information on safe disposal and firearms regulations go to: http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/cfp-pcaf/index-eng.htm