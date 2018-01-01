Grand Trunk Pathway one step closer to completion

File photo Residents take part in the Terry Fox Run, 2015, along the existing stretch of the Grand Trunk Pathway.

The city’s long-term plan to complete the Grand Trunk Pathway (GTP) so that it links the downtown area to the Kitsumkalum River moved closer to realization with council’s approval to write a letter of support for a grant application to help with the feasibility assessment of the project’s next stage.

When the BC Rural Dividend Program begins its fourth round intake period, the city will apply for $10,000 under the program’s funding stream for project development as detailed in council’s agenda for its last meeting of 2017, Dec. 11.

The cost of the feasibility assessment is expected to be $12,500 and is needed because “there is more detailed design work needed as there are unique constraints and challenges on this final section of trail…a narrow right of way, a highway crossing as well as watercourses. These were not reviewed in a detailed manner as part of the GTP Master Plan,” reads the background notes on the agenda.

When completed, the third and final section the “Skeena River Walk” will link the “Grand View Walk (completed in 2015) section” that currently ends at Frank St. to the Kitsumkalum River, linking the city to Kitsumkalum, continued the agenda.

The rural dividend fund provides grants up to $10,000 for up to 100 per cent of project costs so the city is applying for that full amount and then is planning to earmark $1,250 in the 2018 budget for the rest of the cost, continued the agenda.