Grand opening set for Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack

Ribbon cutting ceremony with Molson brass and family members set to celebrate the official opening

Frederic Landtmeters, president and CEO of Molson Coors Canada, pictured at the ground-breaking in 2017. He returns to Chilliwack Sept. 17 for the grand opening of the brewery. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The new Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack is ready.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony gets underway at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 17 on the 36-acre site of the new brewery on Kerr Avenue near Highway 1.

The ceremony brought Molson brass and members of the Molson family to town. In attendance are Frederic Landtmeters, Molson Coors CEO and president, Andrew Molson, Chair of the board, Pete Coors, vice chair, and Geoff Molson board member as well as local dignitaries and employees.

Construction on the $200+million brewery has been underway for more than a year, after the Molson Coors team chose Chilliwack as its brewery site over 30 other possible locations. There were 1,000 jobs created during the brewery construction phase, and 100 jobs once the facility is fully commissioned.

