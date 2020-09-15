Grand Forks to decide bylection logistics after city finds elections officer

The City of Grand Forks will decide the logistics of November’s byelection after council approves a chief elections officer (CEO), a city official confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The byelection was triggered last month after Councillor Rod Zielenski resigned his seat to take over as the city’s public utilities manager.
Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Duncan Redfearn, explained that the city will decide if it will hold an all-candidates forum or if it will ask the province for mail-in balloting after it finds an experienced professional who can lead city staff in running the poll.
Redfearn said the city can’t commit to a definitive timeline amid on-going speculation of a snap provincial election.
“One of our challenges is to find a CEO interested in civic byelections while there’s the prospect of a B.C. election soon.”
In the meantime, Redfearn said his office is reviewing a list of potential candidates.
The City of Greenwood recently obtained an order from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, which handles city elections, allowing for mail-in voting in its byelection next month.