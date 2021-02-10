Grand Forks’ Shione to be tried by provincial court judge

Shione was arrested for sexual assault last October

The sexual assault case against Grand Forks’ Andrew Shione was re-called to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Feb. 10.

The Crown is seeking a summary conviction against Shione, meaning that he will be tried by a Provincial Court Judge. A conviction could carry a maximum prison sentence of 18 months, according to Canadian Criminal Code.

Shione did not appear at this week’s circuit court at Grand Forks, Tuesday, Feb. 9. He was represented by his lawyer, Stan Tessmer, who appeared before Judge Phillip Seagram via phone. Shione has not yet entered a plea.

Seagram put the case forward to March 9, after Tessmer said he was awaiting disclosure of some case material by the Crown.

Shione was arrested by Grand Forks RCMP last October.

