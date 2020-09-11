Grand Forks residents told to pick up trash attracting bears to Eagle Ridge trail

Residents at a North Fork home have been directed to clean up trash left on their property that was attracting bears to a nearby section of the Great Trail (formerly Trans Canada).

Conservation officer (CO) Kyle Bueckert confirmed Friday, Sept. 11, that he issued the dangerous wildlife protection order after investigating a complaint filed Labour Day Monday by an avid trail-user who lives in Grand Forks. The residents must properly store and secure their garbage and recycling or he said they may be fined.

Garbage, including soiled diapers, was left festering in the residents’ yard near a section of the trail at Eagle Ridge, according to the complainant, who spoke to the Gazette on the condition of anonymity. Animals then dragged the trash onto a beaten pathway leading away from the yard, they said.

The complainant said they came across a bear on the same section of the trail after rotting garbage was left on the pathway during a recent summer.

Safely secure your garbage

Bueckert is reminding city residents that bears are drawn to garbage because, “they’re going for every last calorie that they can get ahead of their winter hibernation.”

“The last thing we want to do is to have to trap and maybe kill a habituated bear.”

Leaving garbage unsecured can bring a $230 citation if COs establish that the refuse attracts dangerous wildlife, “including bears,” said Bueckert. On top of the order, he said he gave the residents literature explaining the hazards of attracting potentially aggressive animals into spaces where humans live.

The residents were cooperative when he gave the order, Bueckert told the Gazette.

