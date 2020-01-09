Grand Forks RCMP warn of counterfeit US money circulating

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating several complaints of fake US currency being passed to merchants in the city recently.

Individuals involved are reportedly entering businesses and asking staff members if they take US currency. The point, police say, is to make a small purchase using either a $20 or $50 US note and then receive legal Canadian currency as change.

Earlier this week, one local arrest was made in connection to this matter and investigators are continuing their investigation and looking for other suspects related to this crime.

Merchants say that they suspected the notes were counterfeit based on the size of the note and the feel of the paper.

RCMP are warning merchants who suspect they have been offered a counterfeit note during a transaction to assess the situation to ensure they are not at risk and then politely refuse the note and explain their suspicions. Then, ask for another payment and verify it as well. Finally, advise the customer to check the note with police and inform RCMP of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money occurred at your business.