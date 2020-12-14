Grand Forks RCMP seize suspected drugs and cash at local address

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said charges are being recommended against three suspects

Friday’s raid was not related to the recent drug bust at a city motel, Sgt. Darryl Peppler said. File photo

Grand Forks RCMP are poised to recommend federal drug charges against three people arrested at a city address where police found suspected drugs, cash and some weapons.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the suspects were “the occupants of the same house” on the 7500 Block of 2nd Street, named in a search warrant Mounties executed Friday, Dec. 11. All three suspects, since released, are from Grand Forks.

A search of the house netted what Peppler described as “a substantial amount…of cash,” and suspected heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and methamphetamine.

Friday’s raid was part of an on-going investigation. Mounties will recommend charges to the crown pending a full review of the seized evidence. The raid was not related to the detachment’s recent seizure of suspected drugs and cash at the Grand Forks Inn, Peppler added.

Mounties are asking anyone with relevant information about criminal activity to call the Grand Forks detachment at Grand Forks Detachment at 250-442-8288 or to phone anonymous tips to BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

