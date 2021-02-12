Grand Forks RCMP investigating city dumpster fire

First responders were called to a fire in the alley behind 4th Street, Wednesday night, Feb. 10

Mounties and Grand Forks/Fire Rescue volunteers attended the scene of Wednesday’s fire. File photo

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a dumpster fire in the alley behind 4th Street Wednesday night, Feb. 10.

Volunteer firefighters were called to the fire behind Buy-Low Foods at around 8:30 p.m., according to Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne. No buildings were damaged, he said, adding that the flames melted the dumpster’s plastic lid.

“The crew did a really good job, achieving a quick knock down,” he told The Gazette.

Dionne said he was unable to determine the cause of the fire because the dumpster’s contents had burned completely.

Anyone with information about Wednesday night’s fire is asked to call Grand Forks RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-442-8288 or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

