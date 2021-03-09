Grand Forks RCMP determine cause of truck fire on Hwy. 3

No one was hurt in the fire, according to first responders

Firefighters believe Tuesday morning’s truck fire on Hwy 3 likely started in the vehicles cab. Photo: Darlainea Redlack

An electrical fire badly damaged a semi-trailer on Hwy. 3, west of Grand Forks, early Tuesday morning, March 9, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties have ruled out criminal charges against the driver, a 29 year-old man from the Fraser Valley. No one was hurt in the blaze, according to Grand Forks/Fire Rescue’s Dep. Chief Stephane Dionne.

No hazardous materials spilled from the semi-trailer which caught fire Tuesday morning, March. 9, on Hwy. 3, West of Grand Forks, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. Photo: Darlainea Redlack

Dionne said the fire likely started in the truck’s cab at around 6 a.m., when the driver pulled his rig off the westbound lane near the Phoenix Mountain turnoff. Responding firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, pouring around 1,000 gallons of water and foam on the truck’s engine compartment.

No hazardous materials were spilled on the highway, he said.

The fire completely destroyed the truck’s cab, leaving its trailer largely unscathed.

