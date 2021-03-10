Grand Forks provincial court hears development in Makortoff case

Jessie Makortoff did not appear at the city courthouse on Tuesday, March 9

Jessie Makortoff’s drug case was last heard at Grand Forks provincial court on Feb. 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Accused drug trafficker Jessie Makortoff has elected to be tried by a Supreme Court judge, Grand Forks provincial court heard on Tuesday, March 9.

Makortoff faces two federal charges for possession with intent to traffic, stemming from an arrest by city RCMP last October, according to court documents. He did not appear in court, but was represented by his lawyer, Blair Suffredine.

Judge Robert Brown put forward Makortoff’s matters until March 29, when the B.C. Supreme Court in Rossland is slated to fix a date for trial.

Makortoff has not yet entered a plea before the court.

