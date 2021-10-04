Grand Forks Mounties investigating store break-in

Thieves made off with high-end sporting goods, says owner

Broken glass litters the storefront at the Fresh Tracks Outdoors Club Monday morning, Oct. 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP are canvassing the downtown core after an overnight break-in at a high-end sporting goods store, investigators said Monday morning, Oct. 4.

READ MORE: Suspect charged in connection with Grand Forks crime spree

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP up against staffing shortage

Jesse Thompson, owner at Market Avenue’s Fresh Tracks Outdoors Club, said thieves made away with between $15,000 and $25,000 worth of crossbows and designer sunglasses.

Details were still emerging as Mounties made their way through the business at around 8 a.m. The storefront’s floor-to-ceiling glass door had been smashed in. Thompson said he hoped store cameras caught the burglars on tape.

Whoever broke in managed to elude the alarm system, Thompson said.

Fresh Tracks opened its doors at 239 Market Ave. on Nov. 1, 2020.

@ltritsch1 laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks Gazette