Grand Forks man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

The man will be sentenced at the city courthouse at a later date

A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty at the city court house Tuesday, Feb. 9, to a federal drug trafficking charge.

Ryan Lawrence Plotnikoff, 40, is charged with three trafficking counts stemming from a May 2019 arrest by in Grand Forks. Appearing before the court via phone Tuesday, Plotnikoff entered his plea to the third count, telling Judge Phillip Seagram that he had been in possession of methamphetamine, which he said he’d planned to sell.

Seagram put the case forward to March 9, when he said the court will fix a date for sentencing. Plotnikoff then intends to settle three more charges for having allegedly violated the conditions of his release, the court heard.

