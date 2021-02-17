Ryan Plotnikoff appeared at Grand Forks provincial court via phone Tuesday, Feb. 9. File photo

Grand Forks man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

The man will be sentenced at the city courthouse at a later date

  • Feb. 17, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty at the city court house Tuesday, Feb. 9, to a federal drug trafficking charge.

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP arrest suspected drug traffickers at city motel

Ryan Lawrence Plotnikoff, 40, is charged with three trafficking counts stemming from a May 2019 arrest by in Grand Forks. Appearing before the court via phone Tuesday, Plotnikoff entered his plea to the third count, telling Judge Phillip Seagram that he had been in possession of methamphetamine, which he said he’d planned to sell.

Seagram put the case forward to March 9, when he said the court will fix a date for sentencing. Plotnikoff then intends to settle three more charges for having allegedly violated the conditions of his release, the court heard.

Â 

@ltritsch1laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Â 

@ltritsch1laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks Gazette

Previous story
Editorial: Random acts of kindness appreciated these days
Next story
Nanaimo’s NDSS sees another COVID-19 case

Just Posted

Most Read