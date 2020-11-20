Grand Forks man gets 3-months curfew for role in Highway 3 chase

Guilty man thanked Judge Robert Brown, said he is committed to recovering from addiction

The 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving at Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Nov. 17. File photo

A Grand Forks man was given a three-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving. The man appeared before Judge Robert Brown at Grand Forks’ Provincial Court Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The 29 year-old man admitted to leading Midway RCMP on a high speed chase after Mounties spotted him riding a Honda dirtbike on Highway 3 on Aug. 10, 2019. The man, who was prohibited from driving at the time, sped off for nearby Greenwood.

Crown attorney William Westcott said the accused had driven his bike onto a city sidewalk by the time police caught up with him, shortly after 5 p.m.

“He’s no stranger to this courtroom,” Judge Brown said after reviewing the accused’s driving and criminal histories, entered into evidence by the Crown.

Brown noted that the accused, now clean and sober, is recovering from addiction. He was put on a nighttime curfew at his Grand Forks’ residence to be monitored by city RCMP. Ordered not to drink or use drugs as a condition of sentencing, and given a one-year driving suspension, the accused thanked Judge Brown.

“I don’t drink or use anything any more,” he told the court.

