Grand Forks man charged after violent gas station robbery

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to a robbery at a Grand Forks gas station that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 15, Grand Forks RCMP responded to a complaint of a violent robbery at a gas station in the 1500-block of Central Avenue. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had reportedly fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, but not before allegedly assaulting the store clerk on shift.

The victim was transported by BC Emergency Health Services to a local medical facility for medical assessment and treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Upon investigating the scene, officers were able to identify a suspect, prompting what detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler called an “intense search” for the individual. Dayshift officers stayed on duty to assist and the suspect was reported arrested without incident within a few hours of the initial call.

The suspect, who has now been formally charged with robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order, is currently in custody awaiting his next bail hearing.