Grand Forks first-responders, union local come through for Boundary Food Bank

The Boundary Community Food Bank has recently seen donations pour in from first-responders and a union local in Grand Forks.
Over a ton of groceries came to the Food Bank on Donaldson Drive Tuesday, Nov. 24, the result of a food drive by the city’s Boundary Hospital and BC Ambulance crews, Grand Forks RCMP and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, according to food bank President Mike Wakelin.
Not to be outdone, C.U.P.E local 4728, the union that represents Grand Forks’ city employees, donated $1,000 to the food bank on Friday, Nov. 27.
Words could scarely convey Wakelin’s thanks.
“Wow!” he wrote in a email to The Gazette. “This will go a long way to help supply food to the people who need our services,” he wrote.
