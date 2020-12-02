Grand Forks first-responders, union local come through for Boundary Food Bank

Huge quantities of food and cash donations have come just in time for the holidays

From the left: BC Ambulance Service’s Liam Mastre, Grand Forks RCMP Consts. Corey Phipps and Corey Flodell, paramedic Stephanie Clark. In back: Darcy Tiller. The first responders delivered more than 1,000 lbs. of groceries to the Boundary Food Bank Tuesday, Nov. 24. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks RCMP.

The Boundary Community Food Bank has recently seen donations pour in from first-responders and a union local in Grand Forks.

Over a ton of groceries came to the Food Bank on Donaldson Drive Tuesday, Nov. 24, the result of a food drive by the city’s Boundary Hospital and BC Ambulance crews, Grand Forks RCMP and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, according to food bank President Mike Wakelin.

Not to be outdone, C.U.P.E local 4728, the union that represents Grand Forks’ city employees, donated $1,000 to the food bank on Friday, Nov. 27.

Words could scarely convey Wakelin’s thanks.

“Wow!” he wrote in a email to The Gazette. “This will go a long way to help supply food to the people who need our services,” he wrote.

