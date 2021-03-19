Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out fire across from city fire station

Volunteer firefighters on Friday, March 19, put out a small fire at a flood-damaged home left vacant after the 2018 freshet, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.
The scene on Riverside Drive was so close to the city’s 2nd Street fire hall that nearby construction workers knocked on the station’s back door after they noticed smoke pouring out of the building shortly before 8 a.m., Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said.
No one was inside the building when first responders arrived. A search of the home turned up a pile of smouldering clothes on the basement’s dirt floor. A fire crew then doused the clothes, Piché said.
Grand Forks RCMP also attended the scene.
