Grand Forks Fire/Rescue investigating Granby trailer fires

No one was hurt in Tuesday's blaze, investigators said

A firefighter with Grand Forks Fire/Rescue uses a pike to move smouldering debris at a trailer fire off Granby Road. Tuesday morning, Nov. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is investigating a blaze at a remote property on Granby Road Tuesday morning, Nov. 3.

Investigators believe the trailers were empty when they went up in flames at around 6 a.m.

No one was injured, Assistant Chief Stephane Dionne told The Gazette.

The trailers were parked about 30 metres (100 ft) from each other, and crews had the fire under control within half an hour.

A home and a third trailer on the property were undamaged, Dionne said.

Dionne said he hoped to start his investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The Gazette will update this story as more details become available.

@ltritsch1 laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.