Grand Forks, area seniors get Moderna vaccine

The Interior Health Authority is running two vaccine clinics across the Boundary

Métis elder Jean Lloyd (right) awaits her COVID-19 vaccination at Grand Forks’ Curling Centre on Monday morning, March 15. Photo courtesy of the Interior Health Authority

Older seniors and indigenous elders got their first immunizations against COVID-19 at Grand Forks Curling Centre, starting Monday, March 15.

Nurses and nurse practitioners were on hand to deliver the Moderna vaccine to Grand Forks and area seniors 85 and up and to indigenous elders 65 and older, according to the Interior Health Authority (IH). Younger seniors can now book vaccine appointments in ascending order of birth years, starting Monday with those born in 1937, according to IH’s website.

Seniors are asked to register by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, at 1-877-740-7747.

Interior Health is running vaccine clinics at the following locations across the Boundary region:

Grand Forks Curling Centre at 7230 21 St.

Midway Health Unit at 540 7th Ave.

Grand Forks Gazette