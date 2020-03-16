Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper's list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

On March 16, B.C. instituted a ban on all gatherings of 50 people or more, in an effort to combat and slow the spread of the pandemic virus COVID-19. Community groups, events and institutions will be affected by the new social isolation rules and we will be keeping track of what’s cancelled and what’s not. Check out the list below for the latest.

Are you a representative of a Boundary organization that has closed a facility or cancelled an event due to COVID-19? Please email jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca with the details to get added to this list.

Community Groups

• The Grand Forks Red Hat Ladies have cancelled all meetings, until future notice.

• Grand Forks drop-in soccer is cancelled.

Community Events

• St. Patrick’s Day at the Legion: both the Greenwood and Grand Forks Legions have announced that they will not be hosting St. Patrick’s Day dinners as previously planned. Still looking to get in the spirit on March 17? Why not watch this 1994 performance of Riverdance?

Community Institutions

• RDKB recreation facilities such as the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre remain open and March Break programming continues, “unless situation changes,” as was announced on March 16.

• The Greenwood Public Library is cutting back its hours to allow for regular cleaning and disinfecting and to protect volunteers who staff evening and weekend shifts. The library will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 to 5 p.m.

• Blessings Boutique is closed until further notice.

Business

• Southern Interior Auctions has cancelled its March 22 auction in Greenwood and rescheduled it to April 5. The auction will be webcast and accept absentee and online bids. People can bid live, during the webcast, or enter online bids beginning March 30.

• The Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store is closed until further notice. People with items to give are asked to hold onto their donations at this time as no staff will be available to accept them at the 2nd Street store.

Outdoor Recreation

• Whitewater Ski Resort is now closed for the season.

• RED Mountain Ski Area is now closed for the season.

• Big White Ski Resort is now closed for the season.

