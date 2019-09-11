Grand contribution to the arts

Lakes District Arts Council vice-president Wayne Brown presents a $1,000 scholarship cheque to Emma Moore, graduate of Lakes District Secondary School, class of 2019. Emma is attending art school in Edmonton this fall. The Arts Council awards a $1,000 scholarship annually to a graduate who has participated in arts programs or who is going on to a post-secondary program with an arts focus. (Submitted photo)

  • Sep. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

