Graffiti sprayed on 100 Mile Community Hall

'We're having a hard time through this COVID'

Some of the graffiti sprayed on the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Someone’s sprayed graffiti on the back of the 100 Mile House Community Hall which is owned and operated by the 100 Mile House Community Club.

They’re planning on removing it but don’t have any funds to do so, says vice president Linda Jefferson.

“We’ve got to figure out a plan on how we’re going to do that,” she says. “We’re going to paint over it but when? I’m not sure.”

It’s been painted over before but they don’t have any of that paint leftover, she says.

She believes it happened Friday night because she says it wasn’t there on Friday and first noticed it on Saturday morning.

“We’re having a hard time through this COVID. We lost all of our rentals, all of our revenue. I just don’t know. It’s really a shame that someone done this to our local community hall.”

