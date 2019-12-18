Grade four Valley student proves pink is powerful for cancer fundraiser

Drake Lacasse truly embraced the holiday spirit last week with a gift to the Canadian Cancer Society

Inspired by his grandparents, nine-year-old Drake Lacasse truly embraced the holiday spirit last week with a gift to the Comox Valley branch of the Canadian Cancer Society.

Following a couple of months of fundraising, the grade four Ecole Puntledge Park Elementary student dropped off $200 to the organization.

“One of my major mottos is ‘if you can help someone, you should,’ ” said Lacasse’s mother Cassandra, who is no stranger herself to supporting others within the community.

A few years ago, she helped co-ordinate Comox Valley Community Hats, a grassroots group of individuals who created hats for anyone who needed one in cold weather. The hats – along with a note – were attached to trees in various outdoor spaces in the area for anyone to take at any time.

“I think we should all lead by example,” she noted.

About two years ago, Drake’s grandfather battled with prostate cancer and his passing “really touched home for my son,” explained Lacasse, who added Drake was very close to his grandfather and visited him every day.

Following his passing, her son – who at the time had long hair – told his classmates if he could raise $500 for the organization, he would shave his head. He successfully reached his goal.

This year, Drake’s grandmother passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer and on Halloween, he decided to talk to his school and then began another fundraiser.

“He wanted to raise $100 and if he raised that much, he would dye his hair any colour the students picked. Students could drop off a loonie and place a vote for his hair colour.”

He received a donation of $100, and Drake was able to raised $43 on his own. His school topped off his donation to $100, for a total of $200.

Drake dyed his hair pink and dropped off a cheque earlier this month to the society.

Lacasse said while Drake doesn’t have another fundraiser in the works quite yet for the new year, she is always open to new ideas and looks forward to seeing how she can support her son’s future fundraising.

