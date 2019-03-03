Grade 7s from Chemainus and Crofton to move into Chemainus Secondary this fall

As school board looks at overcrowding, the South Zone will be next

Grade 7 students from Chemainus and Crofton elementary schools are moving to Chemainus Secondary this September.

And when both schools reach the stage where their population requires more portable classrooms, then the Grade 6 classes from both schools will join them at the high school.

The Cowichan Valley board of education decided Feb. 27 that this was the solution to the problem of overcrowded classes at the elementary schools. Both growth and and the reinstatement of previous class size alevels have led to a re-evaluation of the configuration of the so-called North Zone of the district.

After a detailed and lengthy consultation with the communities, trustees narrowed their choices to four options in an attempt to deal with the rapid growth of Chemainus and Crofton, while offering the best learning situation for current students.

“We feel that this decision strikes the best balance for our learners, parents, and staff throughout the North Zone and the rest of district. As a district we are committed to ensuring the best education supports for student success for all of our learners,” said school board chair Candace Spilsbury. “We are very appreciative of all of the information parents shared with us, and that feedback was definitely part of our decision making.”

The North Zone consulation is the first of three “conversations” the board is hoping to hold during the next year.