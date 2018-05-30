Grade 3 student killed in Clearwater accident: principal

The community at a Clearwater elementary school is grappling with the death of a Grade 3 student after they were killed in a vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

In a post on Rafter River Elementary School’s website, principal Lori Bradstock said the counsellors will be on hand for students Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students and extend our sincere condolences to the family,” she said.

She said while official details are not yet being released, pending notification of close family members, details were not shared with students Tuesday, but would be Wednesday.

“I realise that some of you may already have more information than what we have shared here so far, so please use your own discretion as a parent as to what you choose to share with your children,” she said.

Black Press Media has put calls into Clearwater RCMP but have not heard back.

