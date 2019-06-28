Grade 12s graduate, school’s out for summer

CHRIS BUSH/THE NEWS BULLETINNanaimo District Secondary School graduates made their way across the walkway at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre moments before their graduation ceremony Thursday.

Nanaimo’s Grade 12 students donned caps and gowns and crossed the stage as graduates this week.

All five of Nanaimo’s public high schools held grad ceremonies this week. Nanaimo District, John Barsby, Wellington and Dover Bay high schools all held their ceremonies the same day Thursday at the Port Theatre or the Vancouver Conference Centre, and Cedar Community Secondary School held its ceremony two days earlier at the high school.

Scott Saywell, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools superintendent, offered a special message to grads, playing his guitar and singing in a YouTube video posted Monday.

“After 13 years of school, I know you’ve learned a lot/And maybe you’ll be a lawyer or a chef or an astronaut/And now that you’re a graduate, there’s still a long way to go/Because even though you’ve learned a lot you still don’t know what you don’t know,” Saywell sang.

After his song was done, the superintendent congratulated all graduating students.

“Go out and change the world,” he said.

EDITORIAL: Grade 12s graduating, ready for what’s next

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter