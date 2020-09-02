Becky Thompson, Daria Strimbold and Gina Strimbold at Blu Jay Sports in Burns Lake for picking the Grad 2020 raffle winners. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Grad 2020 raffle winners picked by valedictorian Daria Strimbold

1000 were raffle tickets sold this year

Lakes District Seconday School’s Dry Grad 2020 raffle winners were picked on Aug. 28 at Blu Jay Sports, by valedictorian Daria Strimbold. The first prize in the form of $5000 went to Bally Bassi from Prince George, second prize for a one and a half hour flight over Tweedsmuir Park for six people, with a 45 minutes stop at Surel Falls plus $500 cash went to local Crystal Miller and the third prize worth $500 cash went to Denys Bell. Becky Thompson and Gina Strimbold, who were two of the main organizers for this year’s grand march, were also present. Each raffle ticket was worth $20 and a total of 1000 raffle tickets were sold. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

