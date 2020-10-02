Grab some ice cream, help sick kids

The Quesnel Dairy Queen will be raising money for the B.C. Children's Hospital Oct. 5-11

Staff at Quesnel’s Dairy Queen sell blizzards for Miracle Treat Day in 2019. (Quesnel Quesnel Observer File Photo)

Helping sick kids in Quesnel is as easy as eating some ice cream.

From Monday, Oct. 5 until Sunday, Oct. 11, at least $2 from every Blizzard and cake sold at the Quesnel Dairy Queen will go to the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

While the Dairy Queen in Quesnel is not open for dine-in, money will still be raised through take-out orders.

Dairy Queen has raised more than $135 million for children’s hospitals across North America since 1984.

