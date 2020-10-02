Grab some ice cream, help sick kids

Helping sick kids in Quesnel is as easy as eating some ice cream.
From Monday, Oct. 5 until Sunday, Oct. 11, at least $2 from every Blizzard and cake sold at the Quesnel Dairy Queen will go to the B.C. Children’s Hospital.
While the Dairy Queen in Quesnel is not open for dine-in, money will still be raised through take-out orders.
Dairy Queen has raised more than $135 million for children’s hospitals across North America since 1984.
