Governor General set to cycle through Victoria

The Governor General of Canada will cycle the streets of Victoria during her upcoming visit to Victoria.
The Right Honourable Julie Payette will join members and friends of the Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society for a bike ride around some of Victoria’s popular and picturesque commuting routes.
Her excellency is hosting the community ride as part of a new initiative called GG Active, to promote health and activity for everyone.
Participants in the family-friendly ride will have the opportunity to meet and greet the Governor General of Canada.
When: Sunday, March 10
Start: 10:30 a.m. (meeting time: 10:15 a.m.)
Where: Meet at Janion Plaza (490 Pandora)
Finish: 11:30 a.m. at Janion Plaza
