Government invests over $10M in B.C. to stop drug-impaired driving

B.C. will train almost 1,700 officers in a five year span

The Canadian government will provide just over $10 million to combat drug-impaired driving in B.C.

Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair announced that $10.1 million will be allocated to B.C. to support law enforcement over the next five years.

B.C. will increase the number of front-line police officers trained in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation, and establish dedicated professionals to deliver new training.

“I have seen the horrifying results of people making poor decisions throughout my law enforcement career,” said Blair. “Those who believe they aren’t impaired after consuming cannabis are dangerously misinformed and they will be caught. Make the smart choice and don’t drive high.”

B.C. has agreed to a goal of 481 officers trained in SFST for 2018 to 2019 and up to 1,686 officers over the next four years, afterward.

Overall, 15 per cent of cannabis users with a valid driver’s license reported driving within two hours of consuming cannabis, according to combined data from the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, according to Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada.

