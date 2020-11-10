Got questions about winter highway maintenance? Mainroad’s got the answers

Mainroad North Island Contracting has launched a new public education resource on its corporate website that may benefit drivers this winter.

Mainroad North Island Contracting has launched a new public education resource on its corporate website that may benefit drivers this winter.

Mainroad operations experience a variety of questions about highway maintenance, particularly during the winter season. FAQ’s and other helpful resources can now be accessed from their corporate website: https://mainroad.ca/north-vancouver-island-media

Meanwhile, “continuing the effort to be a trusted source for information,” Mainroad debuts two new information videos to educate stakeholders and the public about liquid anti-icing brine.

“We recognize that the use of brine is still a new winter highway maintenance method to some people – both the videos and supporting FAQ will answer the common questions we experience during the winter season,” Noel Mankey, V.P., Operations, said.

Be prepared for the unpredictability of fall and winter weather ~ Shift into Winter maintains a wealth of resources and tips on how to prepare your vehicle, plan your trip, and drive safely on winter roads. Remember to check DriveBC for current road and travel conditions.

Lastly, if you see an issue on the highway, call Mainroad’s 24-hour public information hotline – 1-877-215-7122. Be as descriptive as possible. All calls and feedback are logged and passed on to crews in the area.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter </p

Campbell River Mirror