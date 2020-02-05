Got a business pitch? Dragons’ Den producers coming to Kelowna for 2020 auditions

Producers will be stopping by Kelowna on Thursday, March 12

Dragons' Den producers will be stopping by Kelowna on Thursday, March 12

You could soon have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow your dream business.

Dragons Den has announced they’ll be stopping in Kelowna on Thursday, March 12 to let people audition for their 15th season.

Before auditioning in person, Kelownians will have to out an application form online to describe their business/product and to upload a video pitch of it.

In total, Dragons Den will be visiting over 15 cities in Canada over 30 days as part of the audition process.

In March of 2018, dozens of people from West Kelowna and as far out as Nakusp gathered at Okanagan College in Kelowna to pitch their best business ideas.

A venue hasn’t been picked for the Kelowna audition location just yet.

