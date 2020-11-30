Gospel Mission’s winter shelter opens in downtown Kelowna

The temporary winter shelter will be in the former Kelowna Daily Courier offices

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will open and operate a temporary winter shelter starting on Tuesday, Dec. 1

The shelter is at 550 Doyle Avenue — the former location of the Kelowna Daily Courier.

The new shelter will be co-ed and will be for residents who are experiencing homelessness, with many of them currently camping out at the city-designated site on Baillie Avenue. The building has sleeping pods, which are sectioned off with a bed, nightstand and a barrier between people so those using the shelter can follow COVID-19 guidelines for physical distancing.

Residents using the shelter will also have access to showers, laundry and three meals a day.

Carmen Rempel, the executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, said it is essential for people to have a warm place to go to in the winter.

“We are thrilled at the way organizations came together so no one must sleep outside this winter,” she said.

“We are extremely grateful to the mission group and the City of Kelowna for working with us to make this happen. We could not have done this without the support of our community partners.”

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and an abundance of caution, the mission decided not to have an open house for the shelter. Those interested can go online and do the virtual tour instead.

The winter shelter will be in operation until March 31, 2021.

