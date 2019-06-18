Gospel Mission hosts ninth annual BBQ event

The hard work done by KGM partners will be celebrated with hamburgers

Matt Reimer and Melanie Gero of the Kelowna Gospel Mission hand out hamburgers as part of the Homelessness is No Picnic at the Jubilee Grandstands in City Park in August 2017. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

In celebration of the work done by non-profits and social service agencies in Kelowna focused on solving homelessness, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting their ninth annual Well Done BBQ from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

KGM’s caseworker manager Chris Moffat said the organizations KGM partners with “all work tirelessly and collaboratively to serve the needs of the city of Kelowna and those that are most vulnerable within it.

“Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is proud to honour this work by hosting a barbeque for those that have worked so selflessly all year.”

