Gospel Mission hosts ninth annual BBQ event

In celebration of the work done by non-profits and social service agencies in Kelowna focused on solving homelessness, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting their ninth annual Well Done BBQ from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.
KGM’s caseworker manager Chris Moffat said the organizations KGM partners with “all work tirelessly and collaboratively to serve the needs of the city of Kelowna and those that are most vulnerable within it.
“Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is proud to honour this work by hosting a barbeque for those that have worked so selflessly all year.”