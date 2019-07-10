Gospel festival held in Houston

The annual Gospel Festival was held last weekend in Houston. The day event is held at the Jamie Baxter Park with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. That is followed by a fabulous lunch, testimonies, music and local musicians. One of this year’s highlighted entertainment was Cheryl Bear from Vancouver. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
