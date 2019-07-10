Gospel festival held in Houston

Memorial Park in Granisle was a busy place on July 1. A dozen vendors offered great smokies and ice cream for all. Heather Horsfield and Annette Hudson of Granisle's Information Centre organized the event with revellers taking part from Tachet to Vanderhoof to Telkwa. Granisle residents all agreed it was a good day and are looking forward to welcoming everyone again for Granisle Days on Aug. 10. (Josee Bonhomme photos)