Saanich Police investigate the scene of a motor vehicle incident in which a woman was hit by the driver of a mininvan at Tyndall and Kenmore streets in Saanich. She died from her injuries on Monday morning. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Gordon Head resident hit Saturday at crosswalk dies from injuries

Saanich Police confirm fatal result for Saturday morning collision at Tyndall and Kenmore

A 62-year-old woman who was hit while walking on Saturday morning in her home neighbourhood of Gordon Head has died as a result of the injuries.

The woman, who has not been identified at this time, died at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, said Saanich Police Sgt. Julie Fast.

Police believe she was struck while using the crosswalk on Tyndall Avenue at the intersection with Kendall Road at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Her identity will not be released at this time as the investigation continues into the cause of this tragic crash, Fast said.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winter driving conditions on the Malahat
Next story
Cactus Restaurants takes ownership of old Rose’s Pub

Just Posted

Most Read