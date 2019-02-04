Gordon Head resident hit Saturday at crosswalk dies from injuries

Saanich Police investigate the scene of a motor vehicle incident in which a woman was hit by the driver of a mininvan at Tyndall and Kenmore streets in Saanich. She died from her injuries on Monday morning. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

A 62-year-old woman who was hit while walking on Saturday morning in her home neighbourhood of Gordon Head has died as a result of the injuries.

The woman, who has not been identified at this time, died at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, said Saanich Police Sgt. Julie Fast.

Police believe she was struck while using the crosswalk on Tyndall Avenue at the intersection with Kendall Road at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Her identity will not be released at this time as the investigation continues into the cause of this tragic crash, Fast said.

This morning at approx 10:30, the pedestrian struck on Tyndall Ave died of her injuries. Her identity will not be released as the investigation continues. Our condolences go out to her family & friends. #yyjtraffic https://t.co/SomiIyr0xh — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) February 4, 2019

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter