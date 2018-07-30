Goose Spit Park beach fire ban effective immediately

Due to the current extreme fire rating and the current smoky skies alert, beach fires are banned at the Comox Valley Regional District’s (CVRD) Goose Spit Park until further notice.

A provincial fire ban was put in place on July 18, 2018 followed by a smoking ban in CVRD parks on July 26, however Goose Spit Park was exempt due to a park steward working onsite to manage the beach fire program.

“Up until now there was reduced risk as we have our steward onsite to manage the fires and ensure they are extinguished properly,” said Manager of Parks Doug DeMarzo. “Now with the extended extreme forecast in combination with the smoky skies it was prudent for us to cancel the beach fire program until further notice.”

Smoking is banned from all CVRD parks, now including the Royston Marine Drive picnic area as well as Goose Spit. For more information about CVRD parks and trails visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/parksconditions .