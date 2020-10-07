Goodbye, sunshine: rain in the forecast for the next week in Chilliwack

According to Environment Canada, Chilliwack is in for a week of cooler and wetter weather

A pedestrian walks across the Yale Road overpass on a warm autumn afternoon on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack can bid farewell to the recent warm and sunny weather.

Today (Wednesday, Oct. 7) brought balmy autumn temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, but by tomorrow the clouds will be rolling in and along with it will come the rain.

According to Environment Canada, Chilliwack is in for a week of cooler and wetter weather.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for Thursday, followed by several days of rain.

