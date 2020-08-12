Downtown Houston sidewalks

Goodbye sidewalks

Ninth Street underground infrastructure and surface rebuilding is now underway, as of last week the sidewalks were being torn up too. Houston merchants that have store fronts on the avenue have said it has effected their businesses and it has definitely slowed down the walk in traffic. But merchants want to remind people that due to construction in front for easier convenience shoppers can drive in behind Countrywide Printing entrance and park between Countrywide and City Furniture parking lot. (Angelique Houlihan photos)