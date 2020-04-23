Good Samaritan in Nanaimo aids in recovering stolen golf clubs

Nanaimo RCMP say a Good Samaritan assisted in the recovery of golf clubs reported stolen on April 22. (Black Press Media files)

Police in Nanaimo, as well as a local golfer, are grateful to a Good Samaritan who aided in recovery of a set of stolen golf clubs.

On Wednesday, Nanaimo RCMP received a report of a theft after the owner discovered his clubs were missing from his vehicle parked outside his home in the Craig Street area. However, police report the golf bag was found later that same day and returned.

A man was out for a walk in the 400 block of Franklyn Street when he saw a golf bag lying on the ground, according to an RCMP press release. The man said he saw the earlier report of the stolen clubs and notified police.

An umbrella, golf gloves, rain gear and a Precision NX7 Pro Slope golf laser rangefinder were missing, but the owner had been most concerned about the golf clubs, the press release said.

“The golfer would like to personally extend his warmest regards to the individual who found them and to thank him for taking the time to call the police,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said in the press release. “This is a good reminder to report all thefts, whether there is a suspect or not, and not rely solely on social media to spread the word.”

